NMDPRA: Lokoja flood causes fuel queues in Abuja

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has said the queues for fuel in the nation’s capital Abuja and environs were triggered by the flood in Lokoja, Kogi State.

NMDPRA revealed this in a statement on Thursday adding that it is collaborating with relevant stakeholders and government agencies to ensure that fuel is available across the country.

“The authority wishes to state that the fuel queues are caused by unprecedented flooding in Lokoja, Kogi State, which has submerged a greater part of the city and grounded all vehicular movements,” NMDPRA said.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

“This unfortunately has affected the distribution of petroleum products to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and environs.”

The petroleum regulatory body added that the conveyance of petrol products has been made possible through alternative routes as part of processes to alleviate the situation.

NMDPRA advised Nigerians to avoid panic-buying and assured them that there are still sufficient petroleum products to move around.

It also appealed to petroleum marketers to desist from hoarding the product so as not to inflict hardship on Nigerians.

“The Authority wishes to reiterate its commitment to Nigerians to ensure seamless supply and distribution of Petroleum Products nationwide,” NMDPRA said.

There have been floods in Lokoja road which have displaced residents and washed away farmlands since late September.