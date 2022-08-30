NNPC: Churches, mosques harbouring stolen crude oil products

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, on Tuesday, alleged that stolen crude oil products are now stored in places of worship such as churches and mosques.

This was as he lamented that the phenomenon had become widespread, permeating several aspects of society.

Kyari disclosed this when he appeared at the 49th Session of the State House Briefing Organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the NNPC operatives discovered that stolen petroleum products are stored in places of worship with the consent of the clergy, members, and neighbours.

He revealed that at least 295 illegal connections were spotted on a 200km stretch of pipeline in one instance.

Such spate of vandalism, he said, has prompted the NNPC to shut down its entire network of pipelines conveying petroleum products nationwide.

“Wherever our products have gone to, everybody has become some sort of vandal,” he said.

Asides from vandalism, the aging pipelines also contributed to the shutdown.

Consequently, the company now relies heavily on petrol tankers, which Kyari admitted, were not favourable to roads.