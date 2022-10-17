NNPC empowers 300 women in Delta community

It was jubilation galore in Ugbuwangue, an oil production community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, on Monday as 300 women were empowered in solar-powered poultry incubation management by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, in partnership with TotalEnergies.

The community women who had just undergone a five-day training on improved local chicken production techniques could not hide their joy as the NNPC management launched the distribution of their testimonials and starter packs.

According to the NNPC representative at the event, Clementina Arubi, the distribution process, which was scheduled in batches, will continue until the end of November this year.

Arubi, who represented the Group General Manager of NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services, Bala Wunti, noted that the completion and inauguration of the project were in furtherance of the Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives of the Nigerian Government through its Oil and Gas sector.

She said, “We will continue to consistently champion the implementation of Sustainable Community Development projects that will positively impact the lives of the citizens of this country.

“We know that this facility will help provide relief to the people for the purpose it is intended. We also encourage the graduates to take advantage of the opportunity to empower themselves economically.

“Today distinguished guests, the project we are commissioning is a purpose built, fully equipped with state-of-the art facilities”.

In the same vein, the Business Development Manager of TotalEnergies, Moyosola Areola, expressed the hope that the business initiative would boost food security and lift the community women economically.

Areola, who represented the Executive Director, People & Country Services, TotalEnergies Upstream Companies in Nigeria, Mr. George Oguachuba, disclosed that the project for the Ugbuwangue community women in Warri was “the third phase of the poultry project, which we have successfully implemented in Biliri, Gombe State and Sagamu in Ogun State, benefitting over 600 women and their families”.

Responding, a representative of the Olu of Warri and Ola-Aja of Ugbuwangue community, Pa Agidotan Edede Yonwuren, commended the management of NNPC and TotalEnergies for extending their corporate social responsibilities to the womenfolk in Ugbuwangue, urging the oil firms to keep up the positive relationship.