NUPRC confirms gas leak in Rivers community

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Wednesday confirmed the incidence of a gas leak on the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company’s (NPDC), Well 6, in Sangama community, Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The agency while confirming the incident in a statement signed by Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, the Commission’s Chief Executive, blamed third-party interference, noting that the Anode valve on the wellhead was tampered with.

Engr. Komolafe, however, assured that efforts are ongoing to prevent further leakage, repair the damage and ensure that the development does not in any way affect the health and social lives of the people of the area and does not negatively impact the environment.

Part of the statement reads: “The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has been notified of a gas leak incident on the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company’s (NPDC), Well 6, in Sangama community, Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State. Efforts are being made alongside other relevant agencies to deal with the situation.

“The incident which was reportedly observed on September 3, 2022 at about 13:30 hours, was reported by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Exploration & Production Limited (NNPC E&P LTD) on September 9, 2022.

“A Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) was carried out on September 11, by a team from NUPRC, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Rivers State Ministry of Environment as well as Community representatives with the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in attendance.

“During the JIV, the team observed a gas leak from one of the valves on the wellhead. A closer look revealed that the Anode valve on the well head had been tampered with. It was adjudged by the regulators to have been caused by third-party interference.

“However, the community did not agree with the regulators and as a result would not sign the joint investigation report in spite of the technical explanation by the team. This prompted the team to reconvene on September 15, 2022 when, after an extensive discussion, all stakeholders eventually signed the incident report.

“Efforts are ongoing to prevent further leakage, repair the damage and ensure that the development does not in any way affect the health and social lives of the people of the area and does not negatively impact the environment.”