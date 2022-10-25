CBN: 700,000 eNaira transactions worth N8 billion recorded in one year

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday said some successes have been made since the launch of the bank’s digital currency known as the eNaira.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said at over 700,000 eNaira transactions worth N8bn have been recorded in the last year since the launch of the eNaira.

Emefiele, who delivered a keynote address at the ‘eNaira 1 year Anniversary’ held at the CBN Main Auditorium today, said, “Since its launch, the eNaira has offered Nigerians endless possibilities in using financial services thus, living up to the chosen slogan, ‘Same Naira, More Possibilities’ as well as achieving some set out objectives.

“Specifically, there has been overwhelming interest and encouraging response from Nigerians and other parties across the world as indicated by the following milestones:

“33 banks are fully integrated and live on the platform.

“N3.00 billion has been successfully minted by the Bank.

“N2.10 billion has been issued to financial institutions.

“About 1.0 million (919,000) customers have been onboarded.

“Over 3,305 merchants have successfully registered on the eNaira platform across the country including Shoprite, Sahad Stores, A.A. Rano fuelling stations, Fraser Suites, and November Cubes, among others.

“Over 700,000 transactions amounting to about N8.00 billion have been recorded on the platform

“Over 2.5 million daily visits to the eNaira website.”

Emefiele said the eNaira sought to leverage the huge opportunity of mobile telecommunications as a distribution channel for offering digital financial services to the underserved and unbanked population.

“It is the Bank’s hope that the eNaira will drive the digital economy agenda and foster a more prosperous Nigeria,” he said.