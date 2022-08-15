CBN disbursed ₦75.9 billion loan to farmers in two months

Under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) disbursed a ₦75.9 billion loan to farmers in November and December of last year.

The fund was designed to support the cultivation of over 383,000 hectares of maize, rice, and wheat during the dry season of the year, bringing the cumulative disbursements under the Programme to over ₦927.94 billion for over 4.5 million smallholder farmers cultivating 21 commodities across the country.

In a CBN report, the central bank stated that excess output from supported farmers will be released to the Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX) in an effort to regulate food prices on the market.

Under the Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS), the bank also disbursed N1.76 billion to fund two large-scale agricultural projects.

In addition, the apex bank disbursed N151.23 billion under the Real Sector Facility to 15 more projects in agriculture, manufacturing, mining, and services. The funds were utilised for greenfield and brownfield (expansion) projects under the COVID-19 Intervention for the Manufacturing Sector (CIMS) and the Real Sector Support Facility from Differentiated Cash Reserve Requirement (RSSF-DCRR).

According to the report, cumulative disbursements under the Real Sector Facility stood at ₦1.40 trillion disbursed to 331 projects across the country. As part of its effort to support the resilience of the healthcare sector, the bank also disbursed ₦498.00 million to two healthcare projects under the Healthcare Sector Intervention Facility (HSIF), bringing the cumulative disbursements to N108.85 billion for 118 projects, comprising 31 pharmaceuticals, 82 hospital and four other services.

To support households and businesses affected by COVID-19, the bank disbursed N20.29 billion to 40,521 beneficiaries, comprising 35,340 households and 5,181 small businesses under the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) within the period.

According to the apex bank, the cumulative disbursements under the TCF stood at ₦369.78 billion to 777,666 beneficiaries, comprising 648,052 households and 129,614 small businesses. To further promote entrepreneurship development among youths, the bank disbursed ₦293 million to 59 beneficiaries under the recently introduced Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Scheme (TIES).

Under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), ₦47.83 billion was disbursed for the procurement and installation of 858,026 electricity meters across the country under the Scheme’s Phase-0.

There is also improved collections by DisCos as a result of increased meter installations. The bank released ₦274.33 billion to power sector players, to support the sector under the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Payment Assurance Facility (NBET-PAF).

This was in addition to the N20.58 billion released to DisCos under the Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility – Phase 2 (NEMSF-2).

To further support the development of enabling infrastructure in the gas industry, the bank released additional ₦300 billion for the augmentation of an existing infrastructure, bringing the cumulative disbursements under the Intervention Facility for National Gas Expansion Programme (IFNGEP) to ₦42.20 billion for six projects.