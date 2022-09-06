CBN moves to recover over ₦5 billion owed under anchor borrowers programme

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has directed NIRSAL Micro Finance Bank Limited (NMFB) to recover all non-performing intervention loans granted to beneficiaries under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP).

The Anchor Borrowers’ Programme is a CBN intervention scheme, a single digit Loan, established by the Federal Government in 2015 for the purpose of boosting the agricultural sector of the economy.

In a statement issued by NMFB in Abuja on Tuesday, the CBN listed the names of Defaulting beneficiaries and directed them “to offset their indebtedness to NMFB under the said intervention scheme of the CBN”.

According to the statement, earlier Demand Notices issued by NMFB to the last known addresses of the affected Customers where not compiled with, “hence, this Public Notice serves as the final demand notice”.

The loan beneficiaries include:

SADOLEN INTERWORLD LTD – N2,050,831,880.50

GUM ARABIC FARMS AND COMMODITIES LTD – N1,220,957,105.30

PRIME SYNERGY GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LTD – N1,451,720,437.00

ASUJ FOOD PRODUCTION AND PROCESSING LTD – N581,416,350.39

SOUVENIRE SEEDS NIGERIA LTD – N158,184,197.50

CON INVESTMENT LTD. – N211,605,477.96