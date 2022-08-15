CIBN to host Africa’s largest bankers conference

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has finalised plans to host the largest gathering of bankers in Africa, in accordance with its mandate to consistently build the capacity of banking professionals and to alter the banking and finance landscape through the evolution of technology and Fintechs.

According to the President and Chairman of Council of the CIBN, Dr. Ken Opara, the 15th Annual Banking and Finance Conference will be held on September 13-14, 2022 at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja and online.

The conference, held annually to provide a forum for all stakeholders in the banking and finance industry, is anticipated to attract policymakers, regulators, operators, academics, industry clients, etc. They will share their experiences and discuss contemporary issues affecting the industry and the economy.

While briefing the media on the conference, Opara said, “The theme of this year’s conference is Repositioning the Financial Services Industry for an Evolving Glocal Context and will attract over 1,000 banking and finance professionals from across 150 countries in the Americas, Australia, Asia, Europe and other parts of Africa”.

Chairman of the Consultative Committee of the conference, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, said unlike the last two editions of the Conference, there will be one physical location for this year’s Conference just as participants will also have the opportunity to participate at the event virtually through Zoom Teleconferencing

“Consequently, we have engaged technical partners to deploy innovative technology to drive the seamless execution of the Conference on both the physical and the virtual platforms”, Sulaiman said.

The conference, which is an annual event and the largest gathering of banking and finance professionals in Nigeria and Africa, will have an estimated audience of 10,000 comprising professionals, policymakers and regulators, members of the academia, operators, and other stakeholders in the financial services industry.

The objective of the Conference is to, among others, provide a veritable platform for subject matter experts and industry stakeholders to drive conversations and unanimously design a clear road map towards repositioning the financial services industry for growth and stability.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to grace the occasion with his presence along other dignitaries such as; Professor Yemi, Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria; Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State; Mrs. Zainab, Minister of Finance, and Mr. Mohammed Musa, Minister, Federal Capital Territory among other invited dignitaries..

The Chief Host of the Conference is Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria while the host is Ken Opara.