PenCom: ‘Pension Central’ not authorised to remit pension contributions

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) says it has not authorised any agent to carry out the remittance of pension contributions.
The commission issued the disclaimer on Thursday, saying it had received reports of messages being circulated to members of the public by an entity known as “Pension Central”.
PenCom said that in one of the messages, Pension Central touted its ability to remit pension contributions.
“The collection of pension contributions remains the exclusive function of the Pension Fund Custodians licensed by the National Pension Commission,” the statement reads.
“Monthly pension contributions are remitted by employers directly to the Pension Fund Custodians accompanied with schedules that contain relevant information about the employees e.g. names, RSA PINs and PFAs.
“PenCom has therefore not authorised Pension Central or any other agent to carry out the remittance of pension contributions.”
PenCom advised members of the public to visit its website (www.pencom .gov.ng) for all accurate and reliable information on the pension industry and the commission’s activities.
Recently, the commission commenced the 2023 online verification and enrolment exercise for retirees/prospective retirees of the federal government treasury-funded ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).
It said those eligible for the exercise include employees of the federal government treasury-funded MDAs scheduled to retire in 2023 and employees of the federal government treasury-funded MDAs who missed the enrollment exercises in previous years.
