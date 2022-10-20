FTSE 100 slips after UK premier resigns

UK’s main equity indexes hit session highs before paring gains on Thursday after Liz Truss said she was resigning as prime minister, brought down by her economic programme that sent shockwaves through the financial markets.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained as much as 0.4% following the news, but was last down 0.1% as a jump in the pound hurt dollar earners such as AstraZeneca and Diageo.

The battered FTSE 250 index, more exposed to the domestic economy, rose 0.1% after jumping as much as 1% earlier.

Truss was forced to abandon almost all of her policy programme earlier this week after it caused a bond market rout, and a collapse of her approval ratings and those of her Conservative Party.

A leadership election will be completed within the next week to replace Truss, who is the shortest serving prime minister in British history. read more

“The pound is trading higher, attempting to climb back up its 2-week highs logged earlier this week as investors cheer Truss’ departure and the potential for a more economically savvy, market friendly leader,” said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

“Sterling’s strength is weighing on the FTSE 100 with its major UK exporter stocks like Diageo and CocaCola languishing near the bottom of the UK index.”

The Truss government’s “mini-budget” unveiled last month included large tax cut plans that raised concerns about how it might be funded and sent UK borrowing costs sharply higher, forcing the Bank of England to intervene.

Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt, two contenders in Britain’s previous leadership contest this year, are believed to be in the running to become the nation’s next prime minister, Sky News reported. read more

Investors reined in bets of a full percentage-point interest rate increase by the Bank of England next month, after a top official said it remained to be seen whether rates rise as sharply as the market has been expecting. read more

Traders are now placing 90% odds of 75 bps rate hike.

“The Bank of England has clearly won the tug of war with her now of out office. It now gives the BoE the much of a free reign right now to focus on inflation,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.