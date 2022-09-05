MTN cuts dollar debt by settling $300 million worth of bonds early

Africa’s biggest mobile operator, MTN, has announced the early settlement of $300 million of its dollar-denominated bonds.
This is part of a strategy to cuts its non-rand debt, which has now fallen to 35% of the group total.
In August 2022, MTN invited eligible holders of its $750 million Eurobond due to mature in November 2024 to tender their notes for purchase by the company for cash.
The offer had attracted tenders of more than $482 million, higher than the $250 million maximum set by the mobile operator.
As a result, MTN raised the final acceptance amount to $300 million, which will be paid on September 6, 2022.
The payment will be funded from available cash balances, and will reduce the ratio of non-rand debt from 42% at the end of June.