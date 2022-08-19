NBC: Full list of broadcast stations with revoked licenses

The Federal Government has revoked the operating licenses of African Independent Television (AIT), Silver bird, MTV and 49 other broadcasting stations.
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) ordered the stations to shut down in the next 24 hours over indebtedness.
It said the stations are operating illegally as they are yet to renew their licenses since 2018.
The affected stations include Africa Independent Television (AIT) and its sister radio station, Raypower FM; Silverbird Television.
Below is the list of affected stations:
1. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Abuja
2. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Lagos
3. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Yenagoa
4. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Port Harcourt
5. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communications Ltd) FM Jos
6. Rhythm FM (Silverbird Communication Ltd) Benin
7. AIT/Ray Power FM (DAAR Communication ltd) Network
8. Greetings FM (Greetings Media Ltd)
9. FM Network Tao FM (Ovidi Communications Ltd)
10. FM Okene, Zuma FM (Zuma FM Ltd)
11. FM Suleja Crowther FM (Crowther Communications Ltd) FM Abuja
12. We FM (Kings Broadcasting Ltd)
13. FM Benin Linksman International Itd
14. Keffi Bomay Broadcasting Services Ltd Abuja
15. MITV (Murhi International Group Ltd) Ibadan
16. Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Port-Harcourt
17. Classic FM (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Lagos
18. Classic TV (Pinkt Nigeria Ltd) Lagos
19. Beat FM (Megalectrics LTD) Lagos
20. Cooper Communications Ltd Lagos
21. Splash FM (West Midlands Ltd) Ibadan
22. Osun State Broadcasting Corporation
23. Rock City FM (Boot Communications Ltd) Abeokuta
24. Family FM (Kalaks Investments Nig. Ltd) Ilugun
25. Space FM (Creazioni Nig. Ltd) Ibadan
26. Radio Jeremi (Radio Jeremi Itd) Effurun
27. Breeze FM (Bays Water Ltd) Akure
28. Vibes FM (Vibes Communication Ltd) Benin
29. Family Love FM (Multimesh Broadcasting Co. Ltd) Port-Harcourt
30. Wave FM (South Atlantic Media Ltd)
31. Kogi State Broadcasting Corporation
32. Kwara State Broadcasting Corporation
33. Niger State Broadcasting Corporation
34. Gombe State Broadcasting Corporation
35. Lagos State Broadcasting Corporation
36. Ogun State Broadcasting Corporation
37. Ondo State Broadcasting Corporation
38: Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation
39. Bayelsa State Broadcasting Corporation
40. Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation
41. Imo State Broadcasting Corporation
42. Anambra State Broadcasting Corporation
43. Borno State Broadcasting Corporation
44. Yobe State Broadcasting Corporation
45. Sokoto State Broadcasting Corporation
46. Zamfara State Broadcasting Corporation
47. Kebbi State Broadcasting Corporation
48. Jigawa State Broadcasting Corporation
49. Kaduna State Broadcasting Corporation
50. Katsina State Broadcasting Corporation
51. Lagos DSB
52. Silverbird TV (Silverbird Communications Co. Ltd)