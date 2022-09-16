Aero Contractors takes delivery of another DASH-8 Q400 aircraft

Aero Contractors, Nigeria’s oldest aviation company, has taken delivery of a second Dash-8 (Q-400) aircraft on Tuesday at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

The Nigerian registered aircraft owned by UMZA Air would be operated by Aero Contractors under a joint venture agreement between both parties.

The Dash 8 aircraft is one of the most fuel efficient and modern aircraft in the market and has a capacity of 74 seats.

The Managing Director of the Aero Contractors, Capt. Abdullahi Mahmood, after taking the delivery of the new aircraft, said Nigerians ought to expect efficient, prompt and reliable services “when the airline resumes operation soonest with the second Dash-8Q400 Bombardier.’’

Mahmood, who was represented by Mr Daniel Adah, the Head of Aero Contractors` Security, said the 75 capacity aircraft was very dependable due to its fuel efficiency.

“So with this, we hope to meet aviation demand in terms of passengers and also cost because we have noticed that cost is actually a concern for a lot of travelling passengers.”