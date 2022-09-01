Africa World Airlines suspends flights to Liberia, Sierra Leone over rising operational costs

Africa World Airlines (AWA), Ghanaian airline company, has announced the suspension of its flights to Liberia and Sierra Leone due to high operation costs resulting from the rising cost of jet fuel.

Kwasi Oteng, chief operating officer, AWA, said this in a recent statement on the company’s website.

The airline said the suspension would take effect from September 15, 2022.

“Recent developments within the region and beyond, have necessitated a review of our domestic and regional operations, with particular focus on extended flights to Freetown, Sierra Leone, and Monrovia, Liberia,” AWA said.

“Rising fuel prices have resulted in higher than anticipated operating costs on all routes but especially for flights to Freetown and Monrovia. In order to remain competitive and for business sustainability, we are in the process of restructuring our route network to suit our fleet capacity.

“The resulting schedules will necessitate the temporary suspension of flights to Freetown and Monrovia effective 15th September 2022, for the remainder of this year. This unfortunate decision is hard fought and quite regrettable at a time when we pay particular attention to serving our cherished customers and business partners in these regions.”

The airline said customers with bookings or pre-financed tickets for the affected routes should contact their booking agents or local Africa World Airlines offices for assistance and additional information.

It also expressed gratitude to stakeholders who aided their smooth operations in the two countries.

“We take this opportunity to express gratitude to all stakeholders who have facilitated our operation to Freetown and Monrovia, and greatly appreciate the patience afforded us during our planned temporary absence on these routes,” AWA said.