Air Peace Embraer 195-E2 to be displayed at Aviation Africa

Embraer will debut the E195-E2, its largest commercial aircraft, at Aviation Africa 2022, in Kigali, Rwanda, starting on September 12 through 13, 2022.

A statement by Stanley Olisa, Spokesperson of Air Peace said that the aircraft is one of five units currently in operation with the airline.

Olisa said the E2 is helping Air Peace achieve its ambition of connecting not just all of Nigeria, but the whole of the African continent while feeding long-haul flights from its Lagos hub.

The E195-E2, the quietest and most efficient single-aisle aircraft flying today, saving up to 25 per cent carbon dioxide emissions compared to previous generation aircraft, has 124 seat capacity in a typical dual-class configuration, offering more space, privacy and comfort.

The aircraft Olisa said would be displayed on the static apron at Kigali International Airport on September 21 for VIPs and dignitaries attending the Aviation Africa Summit and Exhibition to tour the machine.

Stephan Hannemann, Vice President of Middle East & Africa at Embraer said, “Embraer has been a proud partner of Aviation Africa for several years and we are honoured to showcase our state-of-the-art flagship E195-E2 in Kigali, operated by our airline partner, Air Peace of Nigeria.

“Embraer has built a great presence on the African continent, with over 200+ aircraft operating at over 60 airlines. The E2 family is a perfect matchmaker for the African market environment, and I’m convinced the E2 will play a key role in increasing market connectivity across the region.”

Olisa expressed delight at the display of the ultra-modern aeroplanes at Aviation Africa this year.

“Air Peace currently has five E2s and the acquisition of these brand new planes is in line with our fleet modernisation programme and to further strategically position us to meet the growing connectivity needs in the African market,” Olisa said.

Mark Brown, Managing Director, Aviation Africa said: “Aviation Africa is now established as Rwanda’s global aviation event, this year’s will be the biggest yet with 1100 attendees from over 80 countries. We are delighted to work with Embraer to bring this aircraft to Kigali and offer the opportunity for our Rwandan and International VIPs to tour the aircraft.”