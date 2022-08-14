Bello Koko: NPA to support private sector on maritime logistics

The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko, has reiterated the authority’s commitment to partnering with and supporting private sector investors to improve efficiency in the maritime logistics value chain.

Speaking when he led the Minister of Transportation, Muazu Jaji Sambo, to the Ijora Container Terminal, Lagos, on the sidelines of the Minister’s tour of Tincan and Apapa Port complexes, he said: “Ijora Container Terminal which seats on over 40 acres of land along the Ebute-Metta Creek symbolizes the kind of efficiencies the authority is always willing to create an enabling atmosphere for”.

The Sifax Shipping Ijora Container Terminal ,ICT, Limited is a subsidiary of SIFAX Group and was established with the sole aim of providing cutting-edge inland container services and solutions leveraging the power of technology, innovations and a customer-centric approach to business.

It is strategically located within the precincts of the Lagos ports to provide viable options to all importers, exporters and shippers.