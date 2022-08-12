Cameroon asks AIB-N to help probe aircraft accident

The Republic of Cameroon has sought the support of Accident Investigative Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) to investigate an accident involving Havilland DHC 400 Twinotter aircraft.

The accident, which occurred on May 11, in Cameroon, led to the death of 11 people on board.

Director of Civil Aviation of the Ministry of Transportation, Cameroon, Mrs. Essimi Dine, who led the team to AIB-N headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, said the support of the bureau was necessary due to its developed infrastructure.

She said AIB-N is expected to help download and analyse information from the recorder of the aircraft.

According to her, would also work together with AIB-N on capacity-building in accident investigation.

She said: “We have come to see how AIB is doing things. What they can do in terms of equipment and the kind of infrastructure they have.

“We are sure that the cause of the accident will be resolved after our work here. We will further request for other areas of collaboration. We appreciate the support of AIB.”

Commissioner of AIB-N Mr. Akin Olateru said the bureau would be part of the investigation of the accident as Nigerians were on board.

Two Nigerian pilots and a Cameroonian operator were among those on board the ill-fated aircraft.

Olateru said Cameroon is seeking the assistance of the bureau in terms of the investigation to help with the download of the Flight Data Recorder (FDR), Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and analysis of information and animation of how it happened.

He said: “We have one of the best accident investigative laboratories in the world. We have capability of getting information from the damaged recorder, which the aircraft came with.

“The aircraft came with a highly burned recorder but we will be able to retrieve information from it.”

Olateru said the AIB-N had previously helped some African countries, including Niger Republic, Gambia and Sierra Leone.

He also revealed that AIB-N has gotten approval from the Ministry of Justice to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sierra Leone to help them set up an Independent Accident Investigation Centre.