Dana Air to resume flight operations next month

There were indications, yesterday, that Dana Air may resume flight operations before the end of next month.

Newsmen had reported that the airlines’ Air Transport Licence, ATL, and Air Operator Certificate, AOC, were suspended by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, in July 2022, following outcome of a financial and economic health audit.

After findings from an investigation conducted on the airline’s flight operations, it revealed that Dana Airlines was no longer in a position to meet its financial obligations and conduct safe flight operations.

But findings showed that the airlines has moved towards addressing the shortfalls and currently undergoing audits by the authorities.

An authoritative source in the sector who preferred anonymity, disclosed that the NCAA would conduct a final audit later this week which will conclude the process of seeing the airline resume operations.

He said: “Dana Airlines may likely resume operations either before the end of October or November, 2022. The NCAA is satisfied with Dana’s response.”

Meanwhile, the airline had announced conclusion of its internal Safety Management Systems, SMS, training for top management staff and post holders.

The airlines’ Accountable Manager, Ememobong Ettete, said: “We have just concluded our Safety Management Systems training for top management staff and post holders.

“The NCAA audit is also still ongoing and we have made a huge progress, having upped the ante on all our processes and procedures, but the SMS training is a periodic training for staff to enhance their knowledge on safety both in the office and across all aspects of our operations.”