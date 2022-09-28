Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, others hail approval of Orashi river dredging

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and some other stakeholders have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the approval of the dredging of the Orashi river in Imo State.

The elder statesman, who spoke to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday, described the approval by the President as one of the greatest gifts to the South East.

He expressed happiness that the request for the dredging was done during his lifetime even as he lauded governor Uzodimma for his resilience in attracting the project to South East. According to him, the zone will benefit immensely when completed.

“Our people should be grateful to the president and governor Hope Uzodimma because for many years we have talked about the dredging of the river, now it has come to reality, this will open a lot of opportunities in the South East in terms of tourism and other economic activities,” he said.

Chief Bob Njemanze, an elder statesman also noted the project will not only endear the hearts of residents of the State to the governor for attracting it but also noted that it will boost the economic and social activities of Imo.

On his own part, State President of the Imo State Amalgamated Traders Association (ISAMATA), Emmanuel Ezeanuchie, described it as a wonderful achievement, according to him ” It would make things easier for traders in South East. He pointed out that the era of goods landing in Lagos and traders spending money to clear them would be in the past.

“It will boost the economy of Imo State if other states come into the state to transact business,” Ezeanuchie said.