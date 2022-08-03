Hajj: Last batch of Kwara pilgrims returns from Saudi Arabia

The last batch of Kwara pilgrims who performed this year’s hajj in Saudi Arabia returned to Ilorin, the state capital, early Wednesday.

The pilgrims numbering 328, arrived at the Ilorin International Airport via Max Air at 1.17am.

The pilgrims arrived alongside all the Kwara State Pilgrims Welfare Board officials, including the chairman, Dr AbdulKadir Sambaki.

All the pilgrims who were in high spirits were received by their relations who had kept vigil all night at the airport to welcome the pilgrims back home from the holy land.

Two pilgrims who spoke with reporters at the Airport, Alhaja Sherifat AbdulKareem of The Herald Newspapers and Alhaja Ramata Olesin of the Ministry of Education, Ilorin, thanked God for granting them a successful pilgrimage.

They also thanked the state government and the pilgrims’ board officials for ensuring their welfare while in the holy land.

Sambaki also thanked God for making the hajj operation hitch-free.

He praised the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for his support for the board, which he said significantly helped ensure a smooth hajj operation from Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

The chairman, who expressed delight that nothing untoward happened to any pilgrim from the state while in Saudi Arabia, commended the pilgrims for being good ambassadors of the state and Nigeria in the holy land.

With the arrival of the last batch, all the 1,421 Pilgrims who performed this year’s Holy pilgrimage from the state have arrived safely to the state.