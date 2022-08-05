Innoson maintains Imo government owes it ₦2.5 billion

Nigerian indigenous automobile company, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), yesterday maintained that the Imo State Government is yet to pay ₦2.5 billion debt for the purchase of various IVM vehicles and parts.

IVM’s Head, Corporate Communications and Affairs, Cornel Osigwe, said though the matter was in courts, there was need to set records straight.

“On buying ₦5 billion worth of vehicles: In March 2020, Imo State Government…procured and paid for its first set of Innoson Vehicles it ordered from the company. The governor assured Innoson that his government will always patronise Innoson Vehicles for its vehicular needs. The details of this transaction were not done in secret but were carried in the media.

“After one year, specifically in April 2021, Imo State Government requested the supply of another set of vehicles…

“Innoson Vehicles has made all efforts since April 2021 through every means possible to make the governor pay for the vehicles, all to no avail, even with the involvement of top officials in government, clergies, and Bishops both with and outside Imo State to intervene on the matter, yet Imo State Government never responded to all these interventions.

“Innoson Vehicles gave Imo State Government an option of setting up a payment plan on monthly basis, yet there was no response or word from the state government. Approaching the courts to recover the debt was the last option for us since The Governor has rebuffed all entreaties made to him to pay us.”