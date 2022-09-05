Lagos airport: FAAN apologises over faulty escalators

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has apologised over a traveller’s “near-death experience” on faulty escalators at the Murtala Muhammed international airport in Lagos.

Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, acting general manager, corporate affairs, FAAN, said this in a statement on Monday.

FAAN said it had taken full responsibility for the unfortunate incident.

“Accordingly, We have also reached out to actively participate in the care for the injured,” the statement reads.

“FAAN is reviewing the operating procedure for the equipment to ensure that such sudden mechanical faults do not occur again.”

On Sunday, a traveller, identified as Elvi, threatened to suit FAAN after her family and some travellers sustained injuries while using escalators at the airport on September 3, 2022.

She accused immigration officers as well as some other staff members at the airport of looking away while the travellers needed help, adding that it took over 40 minutes for first aid treatment to arrive.

“I wonder who certified and approved the safety/use of these escalators. We were told that they were serviced a few days before. I am definitely going to sue. The state of those escalators is totally unacceptable,” she had said.

Videos posted on social media showed travellers bleeding at the base of the escalators and images of people with bruises.