Lagos to commence construction of Lekki ferry in September

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is living up to his campaign promises to make the state more convenient to live for residents as he unveiled plans to commence the construction of Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

It was gathered that the project is in conjunction with Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal Limited and Platform Capital who are investing millions of dollars for the project. Lekki Estate Ferry incorporated as an SPV to build, manage and operate maritime passenger and freight services. The company will offer transport services through its fleet of ferries with routes that include Lekki to Marina, Lekki to Ikorodu, among others.

According to Tunji Solaja, Public Relations Manager of Lekki Estate Ferry Terminal, the project is also aims to develop a ferry terminal along Admiralty way water front in Lekki Phase 1 belonging to Lagos state Ministry of Transportation,

“To procure state of the art passenger ferries and operate water transportation services for the citizens residing in Lekki, Ajah, Igbo Efon, Ikota, Awoyaya, Lakowe, Sangotedo and Transportation.

“The construction of the project that is expected to commence in September 2022 and complete under 12 months plans to support Lagos state on its mission to develop a multi-modal transport infrastructure through the delivery of a safe, efficient and affordable means of alternative transport on the inland waterways for the people and business of the state.

“It is part of the government’s effort to solve the transportation challenges in the state through the development of an efficient integrated multi-modal transportation system by encouraging private investment in the sector.

“The infrastructure component of the project includes Shopping malls, car parks that would accommodate over 200 cars, floating restaurants and lounges, health safety and environmental services,” he stated.