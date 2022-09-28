Lagos takes delivery of trains for redline system

The Lagos State Government, yesterday, said it has taken delivery of the Talgo Series 8 trains acquired for the Red Line system.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, who disclosed this to newsmen, said the delivery was in line with the government’s determination to deliver the operation of the Red Line Rail System by the first quarter of 2023.

Omotoso said: “Talgo Series 8 Trains, the 2 Nos. Ten and Eleven Car trains which were bought from Milwaukee are here.

“The Engineers will also take the opportunity to train our local Engineers whilst they are here to equip our young people with the requisite skills. Once the recoupling is complete, the testing and commissioning will commence followed by full passenger operations in the first quarter of 2023.

“Each train can carry 1500 passengers and is expected to run on the Red Line Rail from Agbado to Oyingbo, with the journey taking less than 30 minutes.”

In another development, the General Manager of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, Abimbola Akinajo, yesterday, debunked alleged entrapment by the agency’s task force along Mile-12, Ikorodu axis.

Akinajo, in a statement, said: “LAMATA receives a trending write-up online suggesting that BRT Task Force enforcing compliance with the BRT regulation was engaging in entrapment of motorists to meet their targets.

“Unfortunately, the writer of the piece didn’t mention his or her name, a brand of vehicle and number plate, to provide an opportunity for further investigations to get to the truth of the matter.

“The BRT regulation provides that except for franchised operators for whose purpose the services of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane have been constructed, ambulance and fire service vehicles on emergency services, driving or propelling, whether mechanically or otherwise, of vehicles along the BRT lane of the BRT corridor is prohibited.

“It is never the Lagos State Government’s intention to entrap any citizen while using any of the roads, however, it is the responsibility of road users to obey all road signs.”