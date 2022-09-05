LASTMA impounds 19 vehicles for illegal parking

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said it had impounded 19 vehicles over indiscriminate and illegal parking at garages and parks in Lagos Island.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, said this in a statement through the Director, Public Affairs Unit LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, Lagos on Sunday.

Mr Oreagba said the agency impounded the vehicle due to the continuous perennial traffic gridlock being experienced around Apongbon inwards and outwards Lagos Island, caused by indiscriminate illegal parking of vehicles.

Newsmen report that LASTMA had impounded 20 vehicles on 28 August, along Apogbon and Ikorodu roundabout, as a result of indiscriminate packing.

He disclosed that the on-going clampdown exercise embarked upon by the authority on that day was to ease off traffic flow to motorists while approaching ‘Ember Months’ across the state.

Mr Oreagba disclosed further that a study conducted revealed that perennial traffic gridlock being experienced by motorists were caused by recalcitrant drivers who had refused to comply with the State Traffic Laws and Regulations.

He said the ongoing total enforcement exercise which was expected to cover major identified spots was being coordinated by the Core Operations Commands (COC) from LASTMA Headquarters at Oshodi.

“I must implore law abiding citizens of Lagos State, especially motorists, to adhere strictly to the traffic law of the State in order not to run afoul of the law which has consequences.

“We must all have a positive attitude towards obeying the law of the State, which is made to ensure orderliness and fast-paced socio-economic improvement of individuals, corporate entities and generality of the people,” Mr Oreagba said.

He assured members of the public of the authority’s commitment in ensuring free flow of traffic on all our roads.

Mr Oreagba urged drivers and general road users to be compliant with traffic laws, to make the ‘Smart City’ vision achievable in Lagos.

He called on LASTMA officials to be more dedicated on effective traffic monitoring and management across the metropolis.

Also speaking, the Director of Operations, Peter Gbejemede, who led the team, confirmed that immediately after the enforcement, operations around Apongbon, CMS and Iyana-Oworo traffic were observed to flow better for motorists.

He maintained that drivers/owners of the new additional 19 apprehended vehicles would be arraigned at Lagos Mobile Court, to serve as deterrent to others.