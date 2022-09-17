NCAA renews Azman Air’s licence after suspension

A day after withholding the Air Transport License (ATL) of local operator Azman Air, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has given its nod for the airline to resume its flight operations.

NCAA Director-General, Musa Nuhu, had in a statement on Thursday confirmed the suspension of Azman Air over the inability of the airline to provide the required documents for the renewal of its ATL.

He said one of the critical documents was the tax certificate, which the airline could not provide because it failed to remit ticket and cargo sales charges amounting to N1.2 billion to the aviation agency.

Nuhu, in a terse statement on Friday, however, said the regulatory agency has renewed Azman Air’s licence.

The move, according to the NCAA chief, is to enable the airline to resume flight operations.

“Consequent upon the fulfilment of all outstanding requirements, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has renewed the Air Transport Licence (ATL) of Azman Air, enabling the Airline to resume flight operations,” the statement read.