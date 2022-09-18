NCAA renews Azman’s air transport licence

Consequent upon the fulfilment of all outstanding requirements, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has renewed the Air Transport Licence (ATL) of Azman Air, enabling the Airline to resume flight operations.

Director General, NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu confirm the renewal Friday in an official document made available to newsmen.

With the new development, the airline has resumed it’s normal operations.

The domestic airline’s Air Transport License (ATL) had earlier been suspended for owing the NCAA about N1.2 billion of unremitted Passenger Service Charge, PSC and Cargo Service Charge, CSC.

Azman ATL expired last year in 2021 and the airline made an appeal for 90 days extension which was granted followed by another 30 days which expired Wednesday 14th September, 2022.

All airlines indebted to the NCAA have been urged to sign a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU on the amount to be paid monthly to offset their debts but unfortunately, Azman air was yet to sign the MoU before the expiration of its last ATL.

The PSC and CSC are collected in behalf of the NCAA by the airlines and expected to be remitted to the agency.

Azman Air Services Limited is a Nigerian based domestic airline company. Established in 2010 by businessman Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, the airline operates scheduled domestic passenger services with its main base in Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

It began operations in 2014 with its first commercial flight to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, on 15 May 2014 from Kano.

The airline began operations in Nigeria with 2 Boeing 737-500 aircraft for its domestic services.