Nigeria re-elected into ICAO council

October 3, 2022
Doofan Ben-Aondofa

Nigeria has been re-elected as a Part-II member of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council for a new three-year term.

James Odaudu, the Special Assistant (Public Affairs) to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying Nigeria garnered 149 votes to be elected for the 15th consecutive time.

The re-election, he said, took place at the plenary session of the ongoing 41st General Assembly of the organisation in Montreal, Canada.

In his reaction, the Minister of Aviation said the increased number of countries that supported Nigeria showed its rising profile amongst member nations.

Sirika, who is the leader of the Nigerian delegation at the Assembly, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his continued support to the aviation sector which he said has translated into the numerous achievements being celebrated by the global aviation community.

The Minister described the election as the icing on the birthday cake for Nigeria, having taken place on its Independence Anniversary day.

Also speaking on the re-election of Nigeria into Part 2 of the ICAO Council, the Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada, Ambassador Adeyinka Asekun, congratulated Sirika and all those whose contributions resulted in the achievement.

He said it was a thing of pride for him as an individual and the High Commissioner to be part of the double celebration for the nation, the election, and the Independence Anniversary happening on the same day.

As part of the celebrations of the country’s Independence, the Nigerian Mission, led by the Minister, hosted delegates from all the countries at the Assembly to a reception.

Nigeria re-elected into ICAO council

September 28, 2019
Olusola Adeoye

Nigeria has been re-elected as a Part-II member of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council, for a new three-year term.

The Federal Government disclosed this in a statement on Saturday by Mr James Odaudu, the Director of Public Affairs at the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

According to the statement, Nigeria garnered 151 votes out of the 193-member states, 18 more than it did in 2016.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, in his reaction said the continued success and recognition of the country in all issues relating to the world aviation governing body only goes to show that Nigeria is on course in its transformation agenda for the aviation sector.

He noted that the re-election of Nigeria into the ICAO Council would further spur it to push for the attainment of the ideals and objectives of the organisation, with a stronger commitment to the implementation of the Aviation Sector Development Roadmap of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Also reacting to the re-election, the Country Representative on the ICAO Council, Captain Nuhu Musa, described it as a momentous occasion for the country.

The feat, according to him, shows the growing influence and popularity of Nigeria within the global aviation industry.

The ICAO is a specialised agency of the United Nations which changes the principles and techniques of international air navigation, as well as fosters the planning and development of international air transport to ensure safe and orderly growth.

The organisation congratulated Nigeria and other countries elected into the council in the tweet below:

