Nigerian government backtracks, delists NSIA from investors list for Nigeria Air

The Federal Government on Saturday swallowed its pride admitting that it included the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) as one of the investors in the nation’s national carrier, the Nigerian Air, in great error.

James Odaudu, Special Assistant (Public Affairs) to the Minister of Aviation, in a statement to journalists in Abuja, noted that the NSIA was not mentioned in Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika’s presentation, but only in the general brief given to the media, stressing that it was an error made during its preparation.

Odaudu stated that the equity ownership structure of Nigeria Air stands as Ethiopian Airlines 49%, Nigerian private investors (SAHCO, MRS and other institutional investors) 46% and the Federal Government 5%.

The statement entitled ‘Error of Inclusion of NSIA as an Investor in Nigeria Air’ reads:

“Our attention has been drawn to the inadvertent inclusion of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) as part of the private investors in the Nigeria Air project.

“We wish to clarify that the Authority is not involved, in any way, as part of the private equity ownership of the airline, being a government establishment.

“It should be noted that the NSIA was not mentioned in Honourable Minister’s presentation, but only in the general brief given to the media, an error made during its preparation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the equity ownership structure of Nigeria Air stands as: Ethiopian Airlines 49%, Nigerian private investors (SAHCO, MRS and other institutional investors) 46% and the Federal Government 5%.

“The public, especially the business community and the media should please take note.”