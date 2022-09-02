Nigerian government to upgrade Onne Port infrastructure

The Federal Government said yesterday, that it is determined to accelerate investment in Onne Port infrastructure that will lead to thousands of direct and indirect jobs creation for the youths and boost the economy.

The Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, disclosed this yesterday, during his official inspection of the facilities in each of the terminals at the port

The minister said further that the development of the Onne Port infrastructure will have spillover effects into other economic opportunities across Rivers state and the country.

The anticipated benefits of the new investments in port infrastructure by the Federal Government, the minister projected, would be fully realised through adequate revenue generation from the port.

New investments in the Onne port infrastructure, the minister insisted, would also have a multiplier effect in stimulating the economy and, eventually, facilitating job creation.

” I can recollect vividly back in the 80s how all these terminals started. Today, what I am seeing here is amazing and it can even be wholesome.

“We have to continue with this development and I think we should in the interest of more revenue for our country. If you see something good, please, say so. And I say what I am seeing here is good and we will make it better for the sake of our teaming youths that are unemployed simply because the jobs need to be created.

“There is a potential here to generate a lot of jobs for our youths. This project must honestly resume in earnest.

“I will look into it immediately when I get to Abuja and you will see something positive coming out of it,” the Minister assured.”

The minister said the need for the government to unlock the potential of new markets through development of port facilities was part of the reasons he had to visit the Onne Port to do on the sport assessment to better understand the challenges faced by the operators of each of the terminals at the port

The minister assured the operators that the Federal Government will do everything possible in attracting higher patronage to the port; help in actualising efforts to decongest Lagos ports and make the Eastern ports attractive for business.

Sambo also said that all access roads to the port terminal would be addressed by the government to boost trade facilitation at the port.

On the collapsed quay wall at Intel’s facility, the Minister called for synergy among the key stakeholders and directed the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to facilitate their collaboration as he bemoaned the collapse 9f quay wall.

Sambo gave the assurance of addressing all issues raised by the operators through short, medium and long term approaches.

The minister concluded by telling reporters that he was impressed with the level of development he met at the port. “If you see anything that is good, say it that it is good,” Sambo said