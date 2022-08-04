NIMASA increases NSDP cadets’ welfare package

At the backdrop of the global inflationary pressures on disposable income, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has reviewed the cost of direct sponsorship for cadets currently undergoing foreign training with an additional support of $2,000 per cadet.

Giving insight to the review, NIMASA’s Director General, Dr Bashir Jamoh, noted that the raise has become necessary due to the global inflationary trends which is very pronounced in the Philippines, India and some other countries where Nigerian cadets are undergoing Certificate of Competency (CoC) Examination training under the National Seafarers Development Programme, NSDP, programme. The sponsorship covers training leading to obtaining a Certificate of Competency, CoC.

Jamoh stated: “We are not unmindful of the unforeseen global inflationary trend which has affected the cost of sustaining our cadets who are on sponsorship in some schools under the NSDP programme. Though NIMASA paid the tuition fee, examination fee and the original cost of feeding and accommodation in full, with allowance for extra funds as pocket money, however, it’s obvious that cost of living has increased particularly in the Philippines due to the global inflation. The Agency is working closely with the Nigerian Embassy in the Philippines to address the challenges associated with the unexpected price increases.

“We have put in place immediate and long term arrangements to minimize the effect of inflation on their living standard during the programme. The Management of the Agency has approved an additional $2,000 dollars for each cadet, as extra fund due to inflation. This is a short term measure to cushion the effect. I am sure the Nigerian Embassy will get in touch with the students immediately the funds are ready to be disbursed. It is a well coordinated arrangement through the embassy.”

He disclosed that 146 cadets have acquired the Philippines sailing license through the NSDP programme with 134 currently undergoing the Programme and a further 170 being prepared to proceed to the Philippines for the examinations.