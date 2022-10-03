NPA concludes concession agreement, awaits federal government final approval

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has disclosed that the concession agreement with five terminal operators that have expired have been concluded and will be submitted to the Federal Ministry of Transportation for final approval.

Speaking over the weekend when the Minister of Transportation, Engr Mu’azu Sambo, conducted a familiarisation tour on the agency, the managing director, NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, said the agreement will be submitted before the close of work on Tuesday, 4th October, 2022.

According to him, discussion among some terminal operators are inconclusive while some terminal operators are yet to give necessary feedback to the authority.

However, the NPA helsman lamented the 100 percent physical examination of cargoes at the nation’s seaports, saying it’s affecting efficient cargo inspection as manual cargo examination is cumbersome and inefficient.

He, stated that the terminal operators have expressed desire to purchase, maintain scanners at the Nigerian seaports while Customs will operate it.

This, he said if scanners are provided, will make Nigerian seaports more competitive and preferred destinations for cargoes in West and Central Africa.

“Manual examination of cargoes in our ports due to absence of scanners is inefficient,not sustainable, cumbersome and can’t make our port competitive. Terminal operators have, however, expressed readiness to purchase and maintain the scanners but the equipment will be maintained by the service. This will make our port more efficient, competitive and efficient in the sub-region,’ he said.

The NPA MD in his presentation to the minister, said the nation’s seaports need to explore alternative source of power generation to the seaport because of the rising cost of power generation to the seaport.

He, as well, called for the reconstruction of the collapsed quay apron at the Tin-Can Island port and collapsed jetty at Continental Shipyard.

“Matters requiring urgent attention include the reconstruction of the quay apron at Tin Can Island Port complex and collapsed jetty at Continental Shipyard Ltd.