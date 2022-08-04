NRC: Warri-Itakpe train service suspended, not grounded

The Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, Wednesday, dismissed reports in a section of the media that it had grounded operations on the Warri-Itakpe corridor.

This is even as the corporation noted that the Warri-Itakpe train service is fully operational as scheduled, adding however that “there is a temporary suspension of the passenger train stoppage at Ajaokuta station due to communal clashes pending restoration of peace in the area.”

A statement signed by Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director of the corporation further stressed that “in compliance with the Honourable Minister’s directive, the Abuja to Kaduna passenger train service remains suspended until all the passengers held hostage as a result of the train attack by the bandits are completely released to their relations and the additional security system is put in place to avoid reoccurrence.

“In addition, the Lagos to kano express passenger train will not resume operation following suspected bandits presence along the Minna to kaduna rail corridor in the North Western district of the Corporation.”