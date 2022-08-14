Official: Aero Contractors to resume operation soon

The management of Aero Contractors has said the airline will resume operations soon.

The management said as part of its recovery strategy, it had signed a partnership agreement with the owner of Umza Rice Mill and UmzaExpress, Hon. Abubakar Maifata.

The airline had in July announced a temporary suspension of its flight operations due to the depletion of aircraft to run scheduled commercial services.

The Managing Director of Aero Contractors, Captain Abdullahi Mahmood, however disclosed that the airline is expecting five new aircrafts to be added to its fleet.

With the addition, Captain Mahmood said the airline will have a minimum of nine aircrafts to resume its commercial operations.

This was disclosed at the Nnamdi Azikwe International airport, Abuja when the first new aircraft, Dash-8 (Q-400) landed.

The Dash-8 aircraft is one of the most fuel-efficient and modern aircrafts with a capacity of 74 seats.

On when it will resume operations, he said: “We are getting prepared to resume operations as soon as possible. I don’t want to give the exact date that we are resuming but we are going to resume as soon as possible.

“So, we are working day in and day out because we don’t want to rush coming back.

“We have taken time, taken a decision and you know when you are pressing a reset button, we want to make sure that we clean up the mess and once we are coming back, we come back well rather than resume in the same situation we were before and start dragging and people will start seeing delays and cancellations.

“So, we want to make flights safer to make our customers happy.

We missed our customers over the last few weeks and we are eager to offer our services to our highly esteemed passengers.

“Once we are ready to commence operation we shall officially inform the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). We shall announce our resumption of services with a new schedule soon once we are ready.”

On its partnership with UmzaExpress owner, Captain Mahmood said: “As you know, we have suspended our scheduled operations, so this is part of our recovery strategies since most of our aircrafts are undergoing maintenance and we want to make sure that when we are coming back as we promised, we come back very strong.

“It is a strategic business alliance that we have with the owner of the aircraft whereby they bought the aircraft and it is like a sharing formula.

“If you look at the aircraft, it is not like a wet lease because it is a Nigerian registered aircraft, so it is our crew that is going to operate it.

“Our pilots and cabin crew are going to operate it. We have finished signing the agreement with them. Five aircraft are coming in and this is the first. The pilots will be going back tonight with Lufthansa and once they go back, they will bring the second one.”

He continued: ”We are partnering with UmzaExpress and just like Cally Air, UmzaExpress is going to be operated by Aero contractors.”