First ship since Russian invasion arrives in Ukraine – ministry

The first cargo vessel since the Russian invasion arrived at Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for the future transportation of grain to international markets, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry said on Sunday.
The Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S arrives to the sea port in Chornomorsk after restarting grain export, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Ukraine August 7, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Smolientsev
Earlier on Sunday, four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports as part of a deal to unblock the country’s sea exports.