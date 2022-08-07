Photo Transport

First ship since Russian invasion arrives in Ukraine – ministry

August 7, 2022
Agency
The general cargo ship Fulmar S arrives to the sea port in Chornomorsk

The first cargo vessel since the Russian invasion arrived at Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for the future transportation of grain to international markets, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry said on Sunday.

The Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S arrives to the sea port in Chornomorsk after restarting grain export, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Ukraine August 7, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Smolientsev

The Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S arrives to the sea port in Chornomorsk after restarting grain export, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Ukraine August 7, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Smolientsev

The Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S arrives to the sea port in Chornomorsk after restarting grain export, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Ukraine August 7, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Smolientsev

Earlier on Sunday, four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports as part of a deal to unblock the country’s sea exports.

“Bulk carrier FULMAR S has arrived at Chornomorsk port and is ready for loading,” the ministry said on Facebook.

