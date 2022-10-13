Shippers’ council, ICC collaborate to aid trade facilitation

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has sought the collaboration of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to aid trade facilitation in Africa.

The Chairman, ICC Global Customs and Trade Commission, Mr Segun Olugboyegun made the call when he led a delegation on a courtesy visit to the NSC’s headquarters on Wednesday in Lagos.

Olugboyegun said that the visit was to ensure strong partnership with Shippers’ Council following its promotion of trade facilitation in the maritime sector.

The Executive Secretary, ICC Nigeria, Mrs Olubunmi Osuntuyi, during a presentation on ‘‘ICC Global Customs and Trade Facilitation Commission,’’ said the ICC was championing the adoption of digitalised customs’ processes.

Osuntuyi stressed the need for industry engagement on emerging policy issues within the World Customs Organisation (WCO) in areas such as circular economy and data transfers in regional trade.

According to her, ICC requires NSC’s involvement in their capacity building programmes.

She added that the NSC had participated in some of their programmes in the past.

Also speaking, a member of the delegation, Mr Vincent Olu, commended the NSC for the pivotal role it had played on trade facilitation in the maritime sector.

He called on the council to extend this synergy to other institutions such as banks for trade promotion.

Responding, the Executive Secretary, NSC, Mr Emmanuel Jime, while appreciating the ICC’s visit said the NSC promotes seamless trade and carry out activities beneficial to shippers in the country.

Jimeh said that the council recognised the importance of International Commercial Terms (INCOTERMS) such as Cost Insurance and Freight, which Nigeria had adopted for export products.