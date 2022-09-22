AMAA 2022: South Africa, Ghana films lead nomination with 28 awards

South Africa’s feature film: “Surviving Gaza,” and Ghana’s “Borga” lead the 2022 Africa Movie Academy Awards nominations with 14 nominations each.

The two films got nominated in 14 different categories out of the AMAAs’ 26 categories, the organisers have revealed.

This was revealed to the media by Dr. Shaibu Husseini on behalf of the president of AMAA Jury 2022 at a media event on Wednesday.

The event, which had the founder and CEO of AMAA, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, in attendance, was held at the Radisson Hotel in Ikeja, GRA, Lagos.

Tanzania’s “Tug of war” follows closely with 12 nominations, while Uganda’s “Tembele” and Nigeria’s “Man of God” packed nominations in nine different categories.

Nigeria’s “Jolly Roger” also followed with nominations in eight different categories, while Kunle Afolayan’s “Swallow” earned itself nominations in seven categories.

Other top contenders at the AMAA 2022 include: “A song from the dark” and “Angeliena,” with six nominations; “Ayaanle”, “Almajiri” and “Road to my father’s compound” with five different categories, while “Alaise”, “Money miss road” and “Underbelly” earned three different nominations each and “Skin like mine” and “Ba Ni” had two nominations each.

Speaking at the event, Anyiam-Osigwe revealed that the 2022 AMAA will hold in Lagos, Nigeria amid pomp and glee.

The filmmaker and executive also noted that AMAA isn’t a popular voting film and movie award ceremony but an awards ceremony strategically created to reward and celebrate professionalism in film, and filmmaking across all hhspectrums.

Full list of nominations

2022 AFRICA MOVIE ACADEMY AWARD (AMAA) NOMINATION

1. EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM

1. Enroute -Burkina Faso

2. Al-Sit -Sudan

3. Astel -Senegal

4. A Lisbon Affair- Angola

5. Mamadou – Equatorial Guinea

6. Houminvi – Benin

7. Men-tally- Nigeria

8. Tender Threads – Morocco

2. JUBRIL MALAIFIA AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION

1. On the Surface – Iceland

2. Opal – Martinique

3. Kenda – Cote D’Ivoire

4. No Way Out – Uganda

5. Skin Like Mine –USA

6. PTD – Nigeria

3. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY

1. Taamaden – Mali

2. No Simple Way Home -Sudan

3. The Last Shelter – Mali

4. No U Turn – Nigeria

5. Transaction – Zimbabwe

6. Lobola, a Bride’s True Price?- South Africa

7. Africa Moot – South Africa

8. When a Farm Goes Aflame – Nigeria/Germany

4. AMAA 2022 OUSMANE SEMBENE AWARD FOR BEST FILM IN AN AFRICAN LANGUAGE

1. Borga – Ghana

2. Tug of War – Tanzania

3. Tembele – Uganda

4. Surviving Gaza – South Africa

5. Alaise – Nigeria

6. Medicine Man – Kenya

5. AMAA 2022 MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AWARD FOR BEST FILM BY AN AFRICAN-BORN DIRECTOR LIVING ABROAD

1. Tope Oshin – Here Love Lies

2. Obi Emelonye – Money Miss Road

3. York Fabian Raabe- Borga

4. Ogo Okpue – A song From the Dark

5. Robert Peters – The Scar

6. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA SHORT FILM

1. Contraband – USA

2. Slow Pulse – USA

3. Skin Like Mine – USA

7. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA DOCUMENTARY

1. The Rumba King – Peru

2. Wade in the Water – USA

3. The Sun Rises in the East – USA

8. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA NARRATIVE FEATURE

1. Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story – USA

2. The Sleeping Negro – USA

3. Not To Forget – USA

9. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION

DESIGN

1. Tug Of War

2. Underbelly

3. Surviving Gaza

4. Borga

5. Swallow

10. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME

DESIGN

1. Swallow

2. Underbelly

3. Tug of War

4. Tembele

5. Man of God

11. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP

1. Jolly Roger

2. A Song from The Dark

3. Surviving Gaza

4. Underbelly

5. Angeliena

12. AMAA 2022 BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUNDTRACK

1. Tembele

2. Ayaanle

3. Man of God

4. Surviving Gaza

5. Tug of War

6. Almajiri

13. AMAA 2022 BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECTS

1. Koi-Koi: the Myth

2. Tug of War

3. Borga

4. Tinka’s Story

5. Surviving Gaza

6. Alaise

14. AMAA 2022 BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

1. The Wave

2. Surviving Gaza

3. Swallow

4. Tug of War

5. Borga

6. Tembele

15. AMAA 2022 BEST ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

1. Tug of War

2. Tembele

3. Ayaanle

4. Surviving Gaza

5. Borga

6. Road To My Father’s Compound

16. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING

1. Jolly Roger

2. Angeliena

3. Tug of War

4. Borga

5. Almajiri

6. Man of God

17. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SCREEN PLAY

1. Road to My Father’s Compound

2. Surviving Gaza

3. Jolly Roger

4. Tug of War

5. Borga

6. Tembele

18. AMAA 2022 NATIONAL FILM AND VIDEO CENSORS BOARD AWARD FOR BEST NIGERIAN FILM

1. Man of God

2. Alaise

3. Swallow

4. Jolly Roger

5. Almajiri

6. Money Miss Road

19. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG/PROMISING ACTOR

1. Emmanuel Afffadzi – Borga

2. Kebirungi Agnes Knight – Tinka’s Story

3. Amina Mohammed – Ayaanle

4. Maryam Waziri Salihu – Almajiri

5. Samke Makhaba – Surviving Gaza

6. Emmanuel Kuye – Ba Ni (Mud Clan)

20. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

1. Aphiwe Mkefe – Surviving Gaza

2. Wale Ojo – A Song from the dark

3. Adjetey Annag – Borga

4. Tshamano Sebe – Angeliene

5. Toyin Osinaike – Jolly Roger

6. Segun Arinze – Almajiri

7. Josh2Funny – Money Miss Road

21. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

1. Lydia Forson – Borga

2. Samke Makhoba Surviving Gaza

3. Ijeoma Grace Agu – Swallow

4. Siti Amina -Tug of War

5. Maryam S Wazari – Ba Ni (Mud Clan)

6. Dorcas Shola Fapson – Man of God

7. Nse Ikpe Etim – A Song From The Dark

22. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

1. Patrick Nkakalukanyi -Tembele

2. Daniel Etim Effiong – Jolly Roger

3. Gudrun Colombus Mwanyika – Tug of War

4. Botlhale Mahlangu – Surviving Gaza

5. Eugene Boateng – Borga

6. Deyemi Okanlanwo – Swallow

7. Akah Nnani- Man of God

8. Aaron Adatsi – Road to My Father’s compound

23. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

1. Euodia Samson – Angeliena

2. Bless Fortune – Road to My Fathers Compound

3. Osas Ighodaro – Man of God

4. Ronah Ninsiima – Tembele

5. Ikhlas Gafur Vora – Tug of War

6. Vanessa Vanderpuye – A song from the dark

7. Nanfuna Sharon – The Wave

8. Eniola Akinbo – Swallow

24. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR FIRST FEATURE BY A DIRECTOR

1. Uga Carlini – Angeliena

2. York Fabian Raabe – Borga

3. Ogo Okpue – A Song from The Dark

4. Benedict Yeboah – Road to My Father’s Compound

25. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

1. Amil Sivji –Tug of War

2. York-Fabian Raabe – Borga

3. Bolanle Austen- Peters – Man of God

4. Vusi’Africa Sindane – Surviving Gaza

5. Uga Carlini – Angeliena

6. Walter Banger – Jolly Roger

7. Ahmed Farah – Ayaanle

8. Morris Mugisha – Tembele

26. AMAA 2022 AWARD FOR BEST FILM

1. Ayaanle – Somalia

2. Jolly Roger – Nigeria

3. Borga – Ghana

4. Angeliena – South Africa

5. Tug of War – Tanzania

6. Man of God – Nigeria

7. Surviving Gaza – South Africa

8. Tembele – Uganda.