Seun Oloketuyi: Why we chose Owerri as BON 2022 destination

The Executive Producer of Best of Nollywood Awards, popularly known as BON Awards, Seun Oloketuyi, has revealed the reason the traveling award event would be taking place in Owerri, Imo State capital, for the 2022 edition.

The reasons were affirmed in a statement made available on Thursday to the media, signed and issued by Oloketuyi.

Oloketuyi explained that the history of Nollywood is incomplete without Imo State and Iweka Road, which used to be a major distribution getaway for Nollywood productions during the hey days of digital video disc sales.

In addition, hosting the prestigious awards event in the state is a good opportunity for Nollywood practitioners to appreciate the good work Governor Hope Uzodinma has been doing in ensuring that the Nigerian make-believe industry thrives in the state since holding the helms of affairs two years ago, he added.

With the unveiling of the nominees’ list on October 15 and the veteran Nollywood practitioner, Francis Onwochei, as the new head of the jury, it’s no gainsaying that Nollywood practitioners are excitedly getting ready to be part of the event, he said.

This year’s BON Awards will be held at the International Conference Centre, recently renovated by the state government, on December 3, 2022.

Oloketuyi said: “We’ve taken the 14th edition of the awards event a notch higher by ensuring that it’s at par with the best of what is obtainable in the world and it can only get better from here.”