Angela Eguavoen: Only reason I can go nude in movies

Nollywood actress Angela Eguavoen has revealed the only reason she could go nude in movies.

She said she could go nude when necessary and if the act would add to the story being portrayed.

According to Eguavoen, an actress’ body is a canvas and that one should be able to do anything with one’s body, because “we are in Nollywood. In Hollywood, a lot of actors go nude in films.”

“That is why I said when it is necessary, (I can go nude in a movie). It is not just about going naked in any film, one needs to ask if it will add to the story, or is necessary in portraying a character, so that the story would be well told and not look fake.

“As an actress, one should be flexible, and the whole of one’s body should be dedicated to the work,” she said in an interview with The Punch.

Eguavoen also said she did not believe female actresses were better paid than their male counterparts.

She the only reason many people believed so was because female actresses normally flout their wealth, in purchase cars and other expensive items.

Eguavoen, born 24 December, 1993, is a 28 years old leading Nollywood Nigerian actress, filmmaker and TV personality.

She was born to Mr and Mrs Eguavoen in the city of Benin in 1993. She hails from Edo State.

Her acting career began in 2013 while she was still an undergraduate. But she took a break in order to focus on her studies.

After her NYSC programme, she decided to pursue her career fully.

Since then, she has featured in several Nollywood movies alongside big names like Frederick Leonard, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ufuoma McDermot, amongst others.