According to the Edo State administration, 1,551 films from 94 different nations were submitted for the upcoming international film festival, which will take place at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub and other locations in the state from September 1 to September 4, 2022.

According to Dare Ukinebo, the managing director of the Edo State Skills Development Agency, a group of international jurors will watch every film and choose the best ones to be shown during the festival.

The festival’s co-chairman, Ukinebo, announced various categories, including “Best Student Filmmaking’, ‘Best Use of Technology’, and ‘Best Film Shot with a Phone or Tablet.”

According to Davidson Izegaegbe, the director of the Edo State Film Festival, the occasion is intended to promote the state’s film industry and introduce Nigerian filmmakers to a larger audience.

When revealing the festival’s logo, the commissioner for arts, culture, and diaspora affairs for Edo State emphasised that the festival is yet another effort to fulfil Governor Godwin Obaseki’s commitments to the state’s residents.