Netflix warns viewers about ‘Dahmer’ being ‘too disturbing’

With many viewers not even able to get through the first episode, Netflix has warned users about the graphic nature of their new Jeffrey Dahmer series.

Dahmer was convicted of the murder of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. He also ate the flesh of some of his victims.

Many viewers underestimated how graphic the series could be.

Some viewers also pointed out that most of Dahmer’s victims were LGBTQ+ POC.

The series explores the aforementioned detail in a manner few have done before.

Rashad Robinson, one of the show’s producers, said that “Dahmer” is also a story about victims, and the impact that his gruesome actions, added to ignorance by the authorities, impacted the community.

“At its core, this is a story of deep and systemic injustice, of people who were harmed and all the ways in which society failed them,” Robinson explained.