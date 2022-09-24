AFRIMMA 2022 nominees unveiled

The big list is out, the much-anticipated Nominees List of the prestigious African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) has been released by the organizers. After a two-year period of virtual shows due to the impact of the pandemic, AFRIMMA Awards is set to return with an in-person ceremony on the 19th of November at the Gilley’s Event Center in Dallas, Texas.

Tagged “This is Africa”, the award show seeks to consolidate on the growth of the previous award ceremonies and the massive growth of African music culture. It has been a great year of good music on the African music scene and many African artists did the continent proud.

The nominee’s list was put together by the AFRIMMA technical team after painstaking research and due diligence. Gen Z stars hug the headlines of this year’s nomination list with Gen Z stars like Asake, Ayra Star, Jay Melody, Marioo, Rema, Black Sheriff, Ruger, Buju and more holding their own against heavyweights like Burna Boy, Diamond Platnumz, Focalistic and the rest.

Stars like Ammarae, Mahkhadzi, Gambo and DJ Snake all earned their first AFRIMMA nominations on a list that is practically tight in every category. Celebrating African music and African music artists has been the fuel behind AFRIMMA Awards, and the body has consistently uplifted African music on the world stage since inception. It is set to be another chapter in history as African stars hoist their country’s flags in different categories of nominations.

Anderson Obiagwu, the founder AFRIMMA states that “African music is the new oil, everybody wants a bit of it, AFRIMMA is committed to promoting African music on the biggest stage and celebrating and rewarding excellence.

AFRIMMA NOMINEES 2022

Best Male West Africa

Oxlade – Nigeria

Kidi – Ghana

Buju – Nigeria

Black Sheriff– Ghana

Fireboy– Nigeria

Didi B – Ivory Coast

Ruger – Nigeria

Samba Peuzzi – Senegal

Omah Lay – Nigeria

Best Female West Africa

Ammarae– Ghana

Tems – Nigeria

Josey – Ivory Coast

Zeynab – Benin

Ayra Star – Nigeria

Gyakie – Ghana

Tiwa Savage– Nigeria

Roselyne Layo– Ivory Coast

Best Male East Africa

John Frog – South Sudan

Khaligraph Jones – Kenya

Eddy Kenzo – Uganda

Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania

Rayvanny – Tanzania

Otile Brown – Kenya

Meddy – Rwanda

Sat B – Burundi

Best Female East Africa

Femi One – Kenya

Zuchu – Tanzania

Sheebah Karungi – Uganda

Jovial – Kenya

Maua Sama – Tanzania

Sanaipei Tande – Kenya

Nandy – Tanzania

Winnie Nwagi – Uganda

Best Male Central Africa

KoC- Cameroon

Innos’ B – Congo

TayC – Cameroon

Fally Ipupa – Congo

Calema – Sao Tome

Mic Monsta- Cameroon

Tenor -Cameroon

Nelson Freitas – Cape Verde

Best Female Central Africa

Rinyu– Cameroon

Shan’L -Gabon

Mayra Andrade – Cape Verde

Liloca- Mozambique

Blanche Bailly – Cameroon

Soraia Ramos- Cape Verde

Edmazia – Angola

Emma’a – Gabon

Asaba – Cameroon

Best Male Southern Africa

Mark Exodus –Mozambique

Focalistic- South Africa

Slap Dee – Zambia

Dlala Thuzkin -South Africa

Zakes Bantwini- South Africa

Edgar Muzah – Zimbabwe

Master KG – South Africa

Macky2 – Zambia

Best Female Southern Africa

DBN Gogo– South Africa

Ammara Brown – Zimbabwe

Mpho Sebina – Botswana

Msaki- South Africa

Gemma Griffiths – Zimbabwe

Makhadzi – South Africa

Towela – Zambia

Shekinah – South Africa

Best Male North Africa

Ali Loka – Egypt

Baiti – Tunisia

SoolKing – Algeria

Marwan Moussa – Egypt

El Grande Toto – Morocco

Dj Snake – Algeria

Wegz – Egypt

Snor – Morocco

Best Female North Africa

Rym – Morocco

Emel – Tunisia

Faouzia – Morocco

Souhila Ben Lachab – Algeria

Ruby – Egypt

Latifa – Tunisia

Kenza Morsli – Algeria

Jaylann – Morocco

Crossing Boundaries with Music Award

Burna Boy–Nigeria

Aya Nakamura -Mali/France

Ckay- Nigeria

Dadju – Congo DR

Wizkid–Nigeria

Tay C – Cameroon

French Montana- Morocco

Dj Black Coffee – South Africa

Best Newcomer

Camidoh- Ghana

Asake – Nigeria

Young Stunna– South Africa

Ssaru – Kenya

Santorini Raphael – Togo

Jay Melody – Tanzania

Goya Menor – Nigeria

Nenny – Cape Verde

Baby Diaz – Congo DR

Artist of The Year

Asake – (Nigeria)

Fally Ipupa- Congo

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Burnaboy- Nigeria

Kidi– Ghana

Rema – Nigeria

Zakes Bantwini – South Africa

Tay C – Cameroon

Davido – Nigeria

Best Gospel

Mercy Chinwo – Nigeria

Joe Mettle – Ghana

Christina Shusho – Tanzania

Miguel Buila – Angola

Oheema Mercy – Ghana

KS Bloom – Ivory Coast

Joel Lwaga – Tanzania

Pulani Maphari – South Africa

Best Live Act

Barnaba -Tanzania

Flavour – Nigeria

Sauti Sol – Kenya

Yemi Alade – Nigeria

Burna Boy – Nigeria

Fally Ipupa– Congo DR

Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania

Patoranking – Nigeria

BEST FEMALE RAP ACT

Nadia Nakai – South Africa

Femi One – Kenya

Ms Banks – Nigeria

Nata – Sierra Leone

Feli Nuna – Ghana

Fena Gitu – Kenya

Candy Bleakz – Nigeria

Rosa Ree – Tanzania

Best Male Rap Act

Phyno – Nigeria

Yung Lunya – Tanzania

Didi B – Ivory Coast

Ladipoe – Nigeria

Black Sheriff – Ghana

A-Reece – South Africa

Blaqbonez – Nigeria

Blxckie – South Africa

Best Collaboration

Pheelz x Buju – Finesse

Diamond Platnumz x Focalistic – Iyo

Musa Keys x Loui – Selema

Marioo x Jovial – Mi Amor

Costa Titch ft C’buda M, Alfa kat, Banaba Des, Sidda & Man T – Big Flexa

Fireboy x Ed Sheeran – Peru (remix)

Roga Roga & Extra Musica – Bokoko

Camidoh ft Darkoo, Mayorkun – Sugarcane Remix

Asake ft Burnaboy – Sungba Remix

Song of The Year

Pheelz x Buju – Finesse

Kizz Daniel x Tekno – Buga

Lojay – Monalisa

Davido ft Focalistic – Champion Sound

Roga Roga & Extra Musica – Bokoko

Costa Titch ft C’buda M, Alfa kat, Banaba Des, Sidda & Man T – Big Flexa

TayC – Dodo

Black Sheriff – Kweku The Traveller

Maluma ft Rayvanny – Mama Tetema

Best Video Director

Anurin Nwunembom -Cameroon

Enos Olik – Kenya

TG Omori – Nigeria

Rex- Ghana

Sasha Vybz – Uganda

Hanscana – Tanzania

Patrick Elis – Nigeria

Dammy Twitch- Nigeria

Best Dj Africa

DJ Spinall – Nigeria

Black Coffee – South Africa

DJ Sly King – Ghana

Waffles – South Africa

DJ Tunez– Nigeria

DJ Djeff – Angola

DJ Romy Jones – Tanzania

Dj Big N – Nigeria

Best African Dj USA

DJ Prince – Nigeria

DJ Shinski – Kenya

Dj Soofire – Ghana

DJ Poison Ivy – Kenya

DJ Buka- Nigeria

DJ Birame BB l’amour – Ivory Coast

Dj Yas Meen Selectress – Egypt

DJ Freshy K– Nigeria

AFRIMMA Video of The Year

Flavor – Levels

Rogo Rogo & Extra Musica – Bokoko

Dj Snake – Disco Maghreb

Diamond Platnumz ft Mbosso – Oka

Chike – Nwoke Oma

Bosom Pyung – Nyinya

Makhadzi ft Prince Benza – Ghanama

Kizz Daniel x Tekno – Buga

Music Producer of The Year

PhillBill – Cameroon

Tempoe– Nigeria

207 – Uganda

S2kizzy – Tanzania

Magicstick– Nigeria

MOGBeats – Ghana

DjMaphoriza – South Africa

Pheelz – Nigeria

Best African Dancer

Poco Lee – Nigeria

Uncle Azeez – Nigeria

Ghetto Kids – (Uganda)

Angel Ngiyu– Tanzania

Hope Ramafalo – South Africa

Wet Bad Gang– Angola

Dancegod Lloyd – Ghana

Sayrahchips – Nigeria

Manuel Kanza – Angola

Best Lusophone

Calema – Sao Tome

Nelson Freitas – Cape Verde

Edgar Domingos – Angola

Djodje – Cape Verde

Mr Bow – Mozambique

Soraia Ramos – Cape Verde

Jerislon Israel – Angola

Mayra Andrade – Cape Verde

Best Francophone

Fally Ipupa – Congo

Kedjevara- Ivory Coast

Serge Beynaud – Ivory Coast

Josey – Ivory Coast

Wally B. Seck- Senegal

TayC– Cameroon

Innos B – Congo

Tenor – Cameroon

Best Reggea/Dancehall

Spice – Jamaica

Mr Killa – Jamaica

Patoranking – Nigeria

SteffLondon – Jamaica

Shatta Wale – Ghana

Popcaan – Jamaica

Shenseea – Jamaica

Alkaline – Jamaica

AFRIMMA Album of The Year

Basketmouth – Horoscopes

Focalistic – President Ya Strata

Burnaboy – Love Damini

Kidi – Golden Boy

Dadju -Cullinan

Diamond Platnumz – First of All

Dadi B – History

KOA II – Kabza De Small

RADIO/TV PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR

Ebuka – Nigeria

Konnie Toure – Ivory Coast

Dj Slim – Ghana

Do2tun – Nigeria

Afonso Quintas – Angola

James Onen – Uganda

Jamal Ghadafi – Kenya

Serwa Amihere – Ghana

AFRIMMA BEST TRADITIONAL ARTIST

Sholo Wamba – Tanzania

Kcee – Nigeria

Mrisho Mpoto – Tanzania

Manamba Kante – Guinea

Oumou Sangare – Mali

Betty G – Ethiopia

Thokozani Langa – South Africa

Nii Tettey Tetteh – Ghana