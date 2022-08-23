Bella Shmurda: Why I performed at BBNaija in a skirt

Singer Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed aka Bella Shmurda has explained why he performed in a skirt at the Big Brother Naija show on Sunday.

The musician was part of the guest performance at the live eviction show but made head line by putting on a skirt.

The award-winning singer trended on Twitter for days, with fans mocking him for trying to imitate crossdressers like James Brown and Bobrisky while other fans urged him to admit his sexuality.

But the self-acclaimed ‘newborn Fela’ in an interview with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on the Rubbin’ Minds show has opened up on his reasons for wearing skirts.

The artiste said wearing a skirt for him, is a form of brand identity and a means of promoting African culture.

“This is my own way of being unique, every artiste has a way of being identified. This is mine to promote African culture,” Shmurda said.