BET Awards: Tems bags three nominations

Singer Temilade Openiyi aka Tems has bagged three nominations for the 2022 edition of the BET hip-hop awards.

The list of nominees for the awards, which celebrate hip hop performers, producers and music video directors was unveiled on Tuesday.

Burna Boy was nominated in the ‘Director of the Year’ category for his self-directed music video, ‘Last Last’.

Tems bagged three nominations for featuring on Future’s hit track ‘Wait For You’ alongside Drake.

Drake topped the list with 14 nominations followed by Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar with 10 and 9 nominations respectively.

Future also has 8 nominations while Baby Keem, Cardi B, and J. Cole were all tied at 6 nominations.

The 17th edition of the annual award is scheduled to be taped on September 30, at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Centre and premiere on October, and hosted by Fat Joe, the American rapper.