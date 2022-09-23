Black Sherif returns with emotional single ‘Soja’

20-year-old sensational Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, has released a new single titled ‘Soja’ ahead of his upcoming album ‘The Villian I Never Was,’ which is set to be released on 6th October, 2022.

Blacko as he is fondly called released the highly anticipated single on Thursday 22nd, September 2022.

The cover art shows a black background with a metal helmet akin to the German Stahlhelm used in World War II in the middle.

He tweeted on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, that the song ‘Soja’ was “penned down in a bloody war” and it is the official solo follow-up to his international smash hit ‘Kwaku the Traveller’.

‘Kwaku the Traveller’ topped charts across Nigeria, Ghana, Africa, and the various digital streaming platforms with its enormous global crossover prowess was co-signed by a lot of industry icons such as DJ Khaled and Timberland.

Black Sherif laid his fears and strife bare on ‘Soja’ ahead of his upcoming album. After a tremendous start to the year, Blacko is still aiming for gold with another single.

The musician recently received the enviable Golden Club plaque from Boomplay.

In June 2022, Boomplay announced Black Sherif as the first Ghanaian artist to surpass 100 Million streams on their platform.

During the maiden edition of the Ghana Music 2021 Awards, Black Sherif, who had been making waves in the local and international music space, bagged three awards on the night, including Hiphop Artiste of the Year, Hiplife Song of the Year and New Artiste of the Year.

He also took home four coveted awards at the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards which took place at the Grand arena of the Ghana international conference.

‘Soja’ is a continuation of Black Sherrif’s fine form after hit singles ‘First Sermon’ which was his breakthrough freestyle in 2021, ‘Second Sermon’ and international smash hit ‘Kweku the Traveller.’