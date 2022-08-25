Don Jazzy advises upcoming artistes showcase themselves

Nigerian music icon, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has encouraged upcoming artistes to showcase their talents on their social media pages.

The Mavin Records boss, who is famous for his talent hunting on social media, revealed that three of his most recent signees were discovered via their Instagram pages.

Sharing a screenshot of his first chat with the rising stars, Don Baba as he is also known, said he contacted Ayrra Starr, Boyspyce and most recently, Bayanni, because he could see promising samples of their works on their various pages.

“Dear upcoming artistes, from these 3 screenshots you can see I reached out to Ayra, Boyspyce and Bayanni myself,” he wrote in a letter posted via his Instagram page on Thursday.

“I won’t have reached out to them if I didn’t see a sample of what they can do on their Instagram pages. For the umpteenth time, showcase yourself on your page.

“I know it seems uncool to post a lot, but then again you would be an uncool artiste if it’s only your family that gets to hear your beautiful music till you give up.”

The music executive unveiled a new singer, Bayanni as an addition to his star-studded record label on Tuesday.

The new artiste revealed that after several years of posting freestyles on his social media pages, he was finally discovered by Don Jazzy in 2019.

“Lonely nights, dark mornings, waiting for the sun to shine on me while posting my freestyles back in 2016.

“Then I got a DM in 2019 from someone I respect so much. @DONJAZZY thank you for giving me this opportunity. Sit back, as I take you on this journey. I’m ready, ARE YOU?” He wrote via his Twitter page, @Itsbayanni.