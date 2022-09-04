Kanye West rates Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ ‘best song in the history of music’

American rapper and record producer Ye, popularly known as Kanye West, has rated Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ the best in the history of music.

The song was released in 2020 on the album ‘Made in Lagos’.

It features talented Nigerian singer and song-writer Tems.

A subsequent remix featured Justin Bieber, shooting it up on Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard Global 200.

It is the first Nigerian song to feature on the highly-ratee global music charts.

Taking to Instagram, Ye said in the history of music to date, ‘Essence’ is the best.

His assertion has divided opinion on social media with many having their take on the comments.