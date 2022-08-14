Kizz Daniel apologises to Tanzanians again, performs free show

Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, better known by his stage name Kizz Daniel, kept his word and performed for free for the Tanzanians on Friday.

Recall that Kizz Daniel got arrested on Sunday for not showing up to a show.

The singer held a press conference after his release and pledged to free the Tanzanians.

The Nigerian singer apologised once more for the incident during the performance.

At a point during his performance, he paused and said, “I want to know if I have the real Kizz Daniel fans in the building tonight. I am talking about the fans from 2014 because I want to test you guys and you have to pass the test. Are you ready to pass the test?”

He then performed some of his other hit songs such as Woju, Laye and One Ticket.

However, his performance had some disruptions due to the poor sound from the technical crew. He had to abandon his live band and rely on the disc jockey for the rest of his performance.

One of the highlights of the show was when he brought out the flag of Tanzania on stage and apologised for failing to perform last Sunday. Also, his outfit was in the colours of the country’s flag.

After he performed Buga, he said, “I think I have to come back because I owe you guys a proper show because this sound is not making me enjoy my performance tonight.

“I promise you guys that I will come back.

“I love you and I thank you and the promoters for coming out tonight.”