Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ remix with Selena Gomez makes Billboard Hot 100

Rema’s “calm down” remix has made a positive start by joining the likes of Burna Boy’s “Last Last” and Tems “Free Mind” in the Billboard Top 100.

The song which placed 91st on the chart featured American singer and actress, Selena Gomez in a soothing duet.

The 22-year-old dropped the original track solo on February 11 as the second single of his debut solo album “Rave & Roses” which charted across Europe and reached number one on the Belgian Ultratop 50, Dutch Top 40, and Dutch Single Top 100.

The video which dropped on the 7th of September has been streamed by over 16 million people on Youtube and made number one on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart on the 8th of September. The video showed the Nigerian and American pair trading verses while wandering and dancing their way through a colourful house.

Gomez confidently sang her lines while dancing and staring down the face of the camera. With a large fan base across major social media platforms, her appearance on the song definitely encouraged more American streams.

Rema who is signed with Jonzing World a subsidiary of Mavin Records rose into stardom in 2019 with his song “Iron Man.”

He has also collaborated with other foreign artists like 6lack and Tion Wayne amongst others.