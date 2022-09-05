Sam Onyemelukwu named TRACE senior vice-president

Sam “Samo” Onyemelukwu has been appointed as the senior vice-president of global business development by Trace, a global Afro-urban broadcast and digital media company.

The company announced this in a statement on Monday.

According to Trace, Onyemelukwu’s new role is to evangelise the media network as well as the entertainment brand’s music business, content production, e-learning and digital services.

The statement added that he will be working across the organisation’s 12 regional offices while overseeing the global business vision.

Before his promotion, Onyemelukwe was the managing director of the West African (Nigeria and Ghana) offices.

Speaking on his appointment, Onyemelukwe said the new role is an opportunity to use his media and entertainment expertise.

“My role offers me the resources and access to connect accomplished people, brands, foundations and development organisations with the trendy, youthful African audiences to educate, entertain and empower with important messages,” he said.

“Trace has always led the way in bringing African and Afro-beats music and culture to the world, and now we are giving access to that vibrant audience.”

Onyemelukwe has worked actively across markets in the US and Nigeria and is not a new name in the entertainment bay. He started his career at Walt Disney Company in Burbank California after completing his Bachelor’s degree in fine arts at the University of Southern California.

He returned to Africa in 2009 to join Viacom as MTV Network’s business development manager for Nigeria, where he created campaigns for multinational brands such as LG, Coca-Cola, and Cadbury.

Over the years, he has been recognised for turning Trace into a market leader and the leading youth media platform across Africa.

He launched many popular channels such as Trace Naija and Trace Gospel on DSTV and Silverbird Television (STV) music on Startimes and has developed partnerships with African Union, DSTV and Airtel Group.